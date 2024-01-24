NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,618. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $78.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

