NBC Securities Inc. Invests $3.62 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $169.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.77.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.60. 10,426,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,427,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

