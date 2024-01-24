NBC Securities Inc. Invests $2.90 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,580. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $103.83. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

