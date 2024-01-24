NBC Securities Inc. Invests $2.20 Million in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK traded down $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,343. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.