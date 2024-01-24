NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 65,564 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 62,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 722,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,918,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,286. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

