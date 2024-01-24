NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 25,000 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

DTE Energy stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.27. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $117.19. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

