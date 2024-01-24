NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,251 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,000. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of NBC Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.41. 3,664,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,434,232 shares of company stock worth $1,008,270,878 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

