NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after buying an additional 946,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,922,000 after purchasing an additional 244,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,985,000 after buying an additional 196,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,272,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,618,000 after purchasing an additional 419,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

