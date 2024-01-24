NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cogent Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 96,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $218,396.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,797,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,507,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $218,396.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,797,194 shares in the company, valued at $308,507,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,256. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

