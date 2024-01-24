Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $20.73

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $22.02. Nayax shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 603 shares.

Nayax Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

About Nayax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nayax by 873.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nayax by 1,334.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 621.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

