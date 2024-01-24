National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.95% of National Fuel Gas worth $93,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.2% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Bank of America boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

