National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

National Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. National Bank has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens cut their target price on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at $456,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 78.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 27.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

