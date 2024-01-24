National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPX. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.45.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$37.09 on Monday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$35.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The firm has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

