N-able (NYSE:NABL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,062,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 423,363 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $13.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NABL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get N-able alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NABL

N-able Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. N-able had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of N-able by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in N-able by 41.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in N-able by 15.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of N-able by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of N-able by 53.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 239,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.