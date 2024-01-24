N-able (NYSE:NABL) & FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Head to Head Review

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) and FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares N-able and FlexiInternational Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $371.77 million 6.66 $16.71 million $0.11 123.01 FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than FlexiInternational Software.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

N-able has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

97.3% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of N-able shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and FlexiInternational Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 5.14% 4.16% 2.49% FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for N-able and FlexiInternational Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 2 1 0 2.33 FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

N-able presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.86%. Given N-able’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe N-able is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Summary

N-able beats FlexiInternational Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company's platform provides remote monitoring and management, security solutions, and data protection as-a-service solutions. Further, Its platform includes security and data protection services, such as backup, recovery and disaster recovery, endpoint protection, patch management, web protection and content filtering, mail protection and archiving services. Additionally, the company engages in business management solutions comprising of automation and ticketing, password, documentation, and desktop management. N-able, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About FlexiInternational Software

FlexiInternational Software Inc. develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables. It also provides FlexiTools applications to customize FlexiFinancials, such as FlexiDesigner to customize the FlexiFinancials Suite GUI using an interactive visual design editor; and FlexiDB that allows the customization of the Flexi database structures. In addition, the company offers FlexiInfo Suite that consist of FlexiWorkflow, an application that is integrated with various FlexiFinancial modules; FlexiImaging that provides integration with various third party imaging solutions, including Microsoft SharePoint; and RenovoFYI, a Web based financial report writer. Further, it provides FlexiIntegration suite that consists of FlexiAPIs that provide real-time, synchronous access to functional components within the FlexiFinancials Suite of applications; FlexiNetExchange to provide a seamless integration with Jack Henry's Silverlake core banking solution, Synergy Workflow, and Synergy Imaging; and FlexiImport/Export Wizard that allow users to import and export data. Furthermore, the company offers consulting, training and education, and support services. It has strategic partnerships with Acturis; and Jack Henry & Associates. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut with additional locations in Naples, Florida; and Surrey, United Kingdom.

