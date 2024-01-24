MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $36.84 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $36.84 million and approximately $13.39 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.04092952 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

