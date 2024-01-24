M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a report issued on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

Shares of MTB opened at $141.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

