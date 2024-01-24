monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $203.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

monday.com stock opened at $215.99 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $216.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.07 and its 200 day moving average is $167.79.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 104.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

