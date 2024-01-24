Mobileye Global (MBLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Mobileye Global to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. On average, analysts expect Mobileye Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mobileye Global Stock Performance
MBLY stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.33, a PEG ratio of 79.70 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $48.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 75.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth about $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth about $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 41.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.
Mobileye Global Company Profile
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.
