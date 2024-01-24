Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

NASDAQ MU opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $89.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,228 shares of company stock valued at $19,785,171 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

