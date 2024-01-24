Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,916 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $90,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 151.2% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 8,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 136.9% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 124,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $22,966,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 36,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.92. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.