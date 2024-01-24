MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.87.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

