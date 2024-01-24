MGO One Seven LLC Sells 11,617 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.