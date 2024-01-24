MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 10,717 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 165.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after buying an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,745,652 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,349,000 after buying an additional 1,620,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,044,000 after buying an additional 1,085,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,318,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

