MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $247.69 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $258.11. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

