MGO One Seven LLC Invests $1.07 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,324,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 467,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period.

EWJ stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

