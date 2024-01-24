MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 80.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $467.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.17. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

