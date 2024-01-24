MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $1,682,104.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,245,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,340. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPSC opened at $189.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.50 and a 200 day moving average of $176.47. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.13 and a 12 month high of $198.35.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

