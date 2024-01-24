MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 827,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 65,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 57.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 97,865 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 12.2% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 239,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 197,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARAP opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.