MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

MGIC Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. MGIC Investment has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE MTG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. 1,929,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,273. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after buying an additional 127,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,350,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,588,000 after acquiring an additional 328,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,524,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,611 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

