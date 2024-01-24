MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $609.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.58.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

In related news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $55,563.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,785 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,866.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $109,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,923,900.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $55,563.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,866.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $446,384 over the last three months. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 15.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 53.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 85.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

