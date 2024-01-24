Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $62.44 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $62.44 million and $457,591.75 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00007031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,918,902 coins and its circulating supply is 22,299,313 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,912,639 with 22,297,022 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.80321852 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $524,606.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.