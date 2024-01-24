Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.11

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 19346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MTAL. National Bank Financial began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metals Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Stock Up 2.6 %

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth $108,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Metals Acquisition by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.