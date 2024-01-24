Metahero (HERO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $737,336.35

Metahero (HERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $22.06 million and $737,336.35 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars.

