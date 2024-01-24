Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $179.69

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.69 and last traded at $178.57, with a volume of 86935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.02.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 339.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

