Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Buys 154 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.14. The company has a market cap of $268.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

