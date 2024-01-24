Meridian Management Co. Trims Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Meridian Management Co. cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $507,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 27.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 16.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.78. The stock had a trading volume of 660,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,614. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.14.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

