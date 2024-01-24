Meridian Management Co. Sells 522 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. 8,791,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,822,683. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

