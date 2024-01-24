Meridian Management Co. Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.02. 913,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,711. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

