Meridian Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. GXO Logistics accounts for 1.0% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 241,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 120,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after buying an additional 93,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $55.78. 276,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,672. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

