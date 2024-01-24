Meridian Management Co. Purchases New Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after acquiring an additional 151,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after buying an additional 161,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after buying an additional 189,991 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,228,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after buying an additional 428,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,210,000 after buying an additional 74,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OII. Barclays upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE:OII traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. 788,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

