Meridian Management Co. Purchases 12,135 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Meridian Management Co. grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 1.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Centene by 79,760.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Centene by 1,558.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Centene by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 0.1 %

CNC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $75.60. 1,794,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,144. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

