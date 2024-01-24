Meridian Management Co. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 643 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,209. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.42. 1,386,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,356. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $392.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.69 and a 200-day moving average of $340.46. The stock has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

