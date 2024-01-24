Meridian Management Co. Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meridian Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $146,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 185,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $49.27. 767,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

