Meridian Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,598 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. 1,781,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $54.57.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

