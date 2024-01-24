Meridian Management Co. Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $4,122,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $4,122,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,410,412 shares of company stock worth $362,670,305. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $278.76. 4,590,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,541. The stock has a market cap of $269.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.80 and a 200-day moving average of $227.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.82 and a fifty-two week high of $285.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

