Meridian Management Co. Buys New Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.23. The stock had a trading volume of 170,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,275. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.99. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

