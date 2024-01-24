Meridian Management Co. Buys 422 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for 0.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL traded up $9.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,500.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,084. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,113.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,581.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1,693.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.