Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 118 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $153.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $362.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

