Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,562,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,723,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,750,000 after buying an additional 1,504,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

